Coronavirus | Humanity will overcome pandemic, says Modi

In solidarity: Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountains illuminated with the Indian tricolour.

In solidarity: Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountains illuminated with the Indian tricolour.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister praises work done by various Ministries

Humanity will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he hailed the efforts put in by various Ministries to help people during the lockdown.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic,” Mr. Modi said in reply to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Switzerland.

Indian Tricolour of more than 1,000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID-19. A big thank you to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture,” the tweet by the Indian Embassy said.

Mr. Modi also responded to tweets by various Ministries and his Cabinet colleagues on the work they were undertaking.

“Proud of the Indian Railways team. They’ve been continuously helping our citizens in this crucial hour,” Mr. Modi said in response to a tweet by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that while passenger trains had stopped, the Railways had not stopped relief efforts.

Also read: Coronavirus | Post-lockdown, India’s infection growth rate has slowed down, says Ministry

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he has thanked gas cylinder delivery personnel for carrying out their responsibility in fulfilling people’s needs during the lockdown. Mr. Modi responded with, “Kudos to all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India’s energy needs are met.”

The Income Tax department said that as a relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), income tax refunds of ₹5,204 crore have been issued in the last 10 days to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses. Mr. Modi tweeted that the department was committed to helping dynamic small and medium businesses.

