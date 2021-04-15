Coronavirus | Govt. cannot shift blame to people, says CPI (M)

The party moots direct cash transfer of ₹7,500 per month, free food grains and expanding the scope of MNREGA scheme.

The Central government cannot abstain from its responsibility of managing the COVID-19 pandemic by blaming people for not following the protocol, the CPI (M) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau urged the Narendra Modi government to step in urgently to provide relief in form of direct cash transfer of ₹7,500 per month to the needy families, free food grains and expand the scope of MNREGA scheme to alleviate the economic hardships that the people are once again facing due to erratic curbs in various States.

“The Central Government cannot abstain from its responsibility by blaming the people for not following the protocol, or, shifting the blame on to the State governments. The Central government must immediately ban mass congregations of all hues,” the Polit Bureau said.

The party said all election meetings should be strictly regulated according to the COVID-19 protocol. The government should organise special trains for free passage of all migrant workers to their homes. There is also an urgent need to intensify mass vaccination and to augment health facilities. The party urged the government to release extra resources and all funds collected in the ‘PM Cares’ for the purpose.