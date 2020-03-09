Coronavirus: Four new cases reported, total number 43, says Health Ministry

Four new cases of COVID-19 have tested positive in India, taking the total number of cases to 43 on Monday.

“Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. One case each has been reported from Kerala, Delhi, U.P. and Jammu. Forty are active cases of COVID-19 in the country,” said an official release from the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry notes that the five cases from Kerala reported on Sunday are three family members with travel history to Italy and two of their relatives who came in contact with them. The family is reported to have visited relatives and attended a few functions and their contacts are being traced.

“Forty-three samples have tested positive out of the 3,003 samples tested for COVID-19, with 2,694 samples having returned negative results,” added the Ministry.

A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now, with 1,921 passengers being identified as symptomatic. Of them, 177 of them have been hospitalised, 33,599 passengers are under observation and 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.

The people have been requested to reveal clearly their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly.

Special Secretary (Health) also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal, was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death had been reported due to COVID-19 in the country.

“Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness of States. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis,” noted the release.

The Health Ministry has appealed to the people to kindly observe the Dos and Don’ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings.