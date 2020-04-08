Coronavirus | Foreign Secretary Shringla dials U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to discuss COVID-19 fallout

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla took up bilateral collaboration to deal with COVID-19 during a telephone discussion with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun on Wednesday.

Also read | India’s efforts to combat COVID-19 has been lauded globally: PM Modi

The discussion is being viewed as being part of official consultations after India changed its export policy for a major consignment of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that the U.S. had ordered for dealing with the pandemic.

More cooperation

“Both sides discussed ways to further enhance their cooperation to counter and control the pandemic, including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment and sharing of the best practices/information,” said a source familiar with the exchange.

India on Tuesday made changes to an export policy to ensure that hydroxychloroquine is shared with countries that have been badly affected by the pandemic.

The statement sent a clear message that despite India’s policy, the consignment of the drug will be sent to the U.S., which has emerged as an epicentre of COVID-19. After India’s decision, President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “great”.