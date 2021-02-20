Coronavirus | Five States see upsurge in daily new cases

The country reported 101 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and five States accounted for 78.22% of them.

There is an upsurge in daily new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the past week, Maharashtra exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the State. Chhattisgarh reported 259 cases, Punjab 383 and Madhya Pradesh 297, said the Ministry.

It asserted that people should keep in mind the importance of adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. “This is essential for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease,” it stated.

Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and these include Telangana, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The country reported 101 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and five States accounted for 78.22% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 44. Kerala reported 15 deaths and Punjab eight casualties.