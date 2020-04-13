Coronavirus | Envoys told to adhere to lockdown

The limited number of curfew passes issued to foreign diplomats has created difficulties in carrying out the consular work during the lockdown. The issue came up in the capital’s diplomatic circle repeatedly in recent weeks as India reminded foreign missions to adhere to the lockdown rules.

“We have issued a very limited number of curfew passes for essential work. We will continue to advise the diplomatic community to adhere to the lockdown guidelines as it is in their interest and well being of each and everyone,” said an official source reiterating New Delhi’s position to defeat the pandemic.

The statement came a day after a diplomat from Uruguay was found to be flouting the rules. Valentina Obispo, a senior official of the Embassy of Uruguay, was intercepted by the police when she was found cycling in her neighbourhood. The Ministry of External Affairs has been regularly issuing advisories for embassies and related officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

However, a senior foreign diplomat said on condition of anonymity that it would be better if more curfew passes were issued.

Partially operational

“Most of the embassies and High Commissions in Delhi and the consulates in other cities are partially operational because of the COVID-19 crisis. But many missions have to perform urgent duties for their stranded citizens while carrying out minimum office work to ensure operational readiness,” said the seasoned diplomat explaining that consular officials in India are working to support citizens who are facing difficulties here.

He pointed out that some missions are built like small neighbourhoods that can accommodate leading officials and staff and can easily conform to the rules but some foreign staffers have to travel a distance to reach their workstations. In view of the lockdown, most of the embassies have asked their Indian staff to work from home, he said.

“We remain committed to ensure the well being of India and the Indian citizens,” said the senior diplomatic source.