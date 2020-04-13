National

Prime Minister to address nation on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a meeting with chief ministers on COVID-19 lockdown via video conference, in New Delhi on April 11, 2020.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the Prime Minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 14 at 10 a.m., the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on April 14 and the Prime Minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020,” the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a ‘janta curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus.

