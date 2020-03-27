Coronavirus | Elderly, differently-abled, widows to get three months’ pension in advance

The Centre will give three months’ pension in advance to nearly three-crore widows, senior citizens and differently-abled in the first week of April amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials said on Friday.

India coronavirus lockdown, day 3 live updates | State Helpline numbers

Under the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP), a monthly pension is being given to the poor senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities.

The programme comes under the purview of the the Union Rural Development Ministry. There are 2.98-crore beneficiaries under this programme and the pensions are transferred directly to their bank accounts, officials said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | U.S. tops world in COVID-19 cases, overtaking China and Italy

The Centre has decided to give three months pension in advance to all the 2.98-crore beneficiaries by the first week of April, according to the officials.

As per the NSAP, ₹200 per month is given to senior citizens from 60-79 years of age and ₹500 per month to 80 years and above.

An amount of ₹300 per month is given to the widows in the age group of 40-79 years and ₹500 to 80 years and above. For the differently-abled, the pension is fixed at ₹300 per month up to 79 years of age and ₹500 for 80 years and above.

News Analysis | COVID-19 an opportunity for India’s health diplomacy

Besides this pension, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Thursday announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹1,000 over the next three months and it will be given in two instalments. This is over and above the pension that has been given on a monthly basis.