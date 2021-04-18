Coronavirus | DRDO sets up 500-bed COVID-19 facility in Delhi

A medical team from the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has arrived in Delhi and will look after the facility

A 500-bed COVID-19 facility being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DDRO) near the airport in Delhi will start accepting patients by Monday.

“The 1,000-bed facility, which was set up near airport [last year], was wound up in February first week. Now again a 500-bed facility is being set up at the same place. By Monday it should start taking patients. About 250 beds will be ready by Monday. Remaining in another few days,” DRDO spokesperson Narendra Kumar Arya said.

A medical team from the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has arrived in Delhi and will look after the facility. Major General S.S. Bhatia will be commanding the facility and the team will also have two doctors from Central Armed Police Forces.

For admission into the facility, a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) COVID-19 positive report and Aadhaar card would be necessary.

WHO standards

Explaining about the facility, Dr. Arya said there would be no charges at the facility. All beds would be with oxygen and a large number of ventilators have also been provisioned.

The facility has basic testing facilities and air-conditioning as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

If there is any neuro or cardiac case, then the patient will be referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr. Arya said, adding, “The facilities are same as the last time with some improvements.”