Coronavirus | Colour-coded action plan for possible third wave

Severity-based response for Delhi

To deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan on Friday under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation.

At a DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, experts stressed on having 12,000 ICU beds, sufficient oxygen, drugs and ambulances to deal with another surge in cases in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. Discussion also held about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps.”