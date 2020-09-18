Coronavirus | Central team for Jammu as COVID-19 numbers rise

87,472 active cases recovered and discharged in past 24 hours from home/facility supervised care and hospitals: Ministry

With 9,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 6,115 are active ones, and 117 deaths in Jammu, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday that it had decided to depute a team to Jammu to support the efforts to strengthen containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The team shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up.

“The total cases one week ago was 6,878. Jammu has been reporting doubling time of 15.4 days. The team will comprise S.K. Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); and Vijay Hadda, professor, Dept. of Pulmonary Critical Care, AIIMS, Delhi,’’ said a release issued by the Ministry.

Also Read | Kashmir gets JEE Advanced centres for the first time

The team, it said, would interact with the Collectors and health officers and visit hospitals in Bakshinagar and Gandhinagar.

“These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any,’’ said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, 87,472 active cases have recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours from home/facility supervised care and hospitals. The total recovered cases thus stands at 41,12,551, said Ministry data.

Cases in 5 States

The 5 States with high active caseload were also the ones that were now reporting a high recovery rate. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were reporting 59.8% of the active cases. They were also contributing to 59.3% of the total recoveries. Ninety % of the new recoveries were reported from 16 States and UTs, the Ministry said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir officers flag ‘irregularities’ in seniority list

Maharashtra (19,522) contributed 22.31% of the new recoveries, while Andhra Pradesh (12.24%), Karnataka (8.3%), Tamil Nadu (6.31%) and Chhattisgarh (6.0%) followed with 32.8% of the new recoveries. These States together contributed 55.1% of total new recoveries.

“India has also allowed for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ such as Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab and adopted measures such as use of high-flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants to aid in recoveries. Supervised home isolation, improved services of ambulances for prompt and timely treatment have enabled seamless and efficient patient management,’’ noted the Ministry.

To support and assist the efforts of State/UT governments, the Centre had deputed central multi-specialist teams and was regularly reviewing adequate availability of medical oxygen in health facilities, it added.