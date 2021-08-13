Coronavirus live | Study finds lower levels of IgG seroprevalence in Karnataka

U.S. regulators on August 12 said transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. (AP)

KARNATAKA

Study finds lower levels of IgG seroprevalence

Lower levels of IgG (antibody) seroprevalence were found during the second round of the serial cross-sectional sentinel-based population survey to assess active infection, seroprevalence, and their evolution in the general population across Karnataka.

This is being attributed to antibody waning.

NATIONAL

India records 40,120 fresh coronavirus infections

India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46%, the highest recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated August 13.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.46%, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. -PTI

AUSTRALIA

Australia capital's lockdown until no more virus

Australia's capital Canberra will remain locked down until there are no more COVID-19 infections in the city, a government leader said on August 13.

The Australian Capital Territory, which comprises Canberra and two villages, locked down for a week after a man tested positive on Thursday. -PTI

NATIONAL

Airlines can operate maximum of 72.5% pre-Covid domestic flights: Govt

Airlines can now operate a maximum of 72.5% of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 65% allowed till date, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on August 12.

The carriers have been operating 65% of their pre-Covid domestic flights since July 5 according to the Ministry's order. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50%.

The ministry issued a fresh order on August 12, wherein it modified the July 5 order stating that "65% capacity may be read as 72.5% capacity".

Thursday's order also noted that the 72.5% cap will "remain in place until further order". -PTI

MAHARASHTRA

BMC begins fifth sero survey in all administrative wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 12 said it has begun the fifth COVID-19 sero-survey in all 24 administrative wards across the city.

The survey is being carried out with the help of IDFC Institute and ATE Chandra Foundation, it said.

A statement issued by the civic body on August 12 night said the survey will be conducted in clinics of selected general medical practitioners for non-slum areas. -PTI

NATIONAL

Ministry of Tourism urges States to drop mandatory RT-PCR clause for fully vaccinated tourists

The Union Ministry of Tourism has urged all State governments to drop the provision of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to all states, the Ministry said the matter was discussed at a virtual meeting with all State and Union Territory Tourism department principal secretaries and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) under the chairpersonship of the union tourism secretary on August 5.

Currently, only some States like Maharashtra and Sikkim allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers without negative RT-PCR reports. -PTI

KARNATAKA

Karnataka CM reprimands DK district officials for 'poor' COVID-19 management

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on August 12 reprimanded Dakshina Kannada district officials for allegedly not addressing the issue of shortage of masks and gloves for health workers in the line of duty to contain COVID-19.

"How are you running the administration when you say there are no masks and gloves?" Mr. Bommai asked the deputy commissioner Dr K.V. Rajendra during a review meeting of COVID-19 situation in the district.

The coastal Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot with rising infections and fatalities. -PTI

AUSTRALIA

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

The government of Australia's most populous state on Friday reported a daily record 390 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and warned that the high infection rate would continue for days.

Two people had died overnight, bringing the death toll in New South Wales from an outbreak of the delta variant first detected in Sydney in mid June to 38.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at least 60 of the new cases had been infectious in the community before they were isolated. -AP