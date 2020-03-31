National

Coronavirus | Allow movement of migrant workers, says Manish Tewari

The problem, he said, is not Delhi-centric and that the workers across the country are clamouring to get back to the safety of their communities, the Congress MP.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the movement of the migrant workers, who are headed home due to the ongoing lockdown, should not be curtailed, instead it should be facilitated and the workers can be quarantined at their destination.

“Rather than trying to stop them at borders and quarantine them, it perhaps may be better to run some targeted railway specials to safely reach them across to their homes and hearth. They can then be screened upon arrival like it was done at the airports earlier and then either be allowed to go home or be then quarantined there and then,” Mr. Tewari wrote in his letter to Mr. Modi.

The problem, he said, is not Delhi-centric and that the workers across the country are clamouring to get back to the safety of their communities, Mr .Tewari added. “If we take the half measured instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry a medical emergency may transform itself into a humanitarian disaster of monumental proportions,” the Congress leader wrote.

