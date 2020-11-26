National

Coronavirus | 61% of daily new cases contributed by 6 States

A worker collecting samples for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi.  

﻿

India has reported 44,489 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh contributing 60.72% of them, says a Health Ministry release on Thursday.

“Kerala leads the tally with 6,491 new COVID cases followed by Maharashtra (159 new cases), while Delhi registered another 5,246 new cases. 60.50% of the 524 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in six States/UTs- Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi with 99 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65 followed by West Bengal with 51 deaths,’’ the release states.

Sixty-five per cent of the active cases are in 8 States/UTs that have contributed to the maximum daily new cases. “Total recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakhs (86,79,138) and the national recovery rate stands at 93.66% currently. 36,367 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country,’’ it notes.

Twenty States/UTs have reported recovery rate less than the national average, it adds.

