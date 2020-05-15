Coronavirus | 30 fresh cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

Thirty new COVID-19 cases, nine from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division, were reported on Friday. The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 1,013.

An official said Srinagar topped the list with 153 cases, followed by Anantnag with 145 cases. In the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar, only one case has been detected so far.

Of the 1,013 cases, 489 are active cases and 513 have recovered and 11 have died, officials said.

Clashes over prayers

Another official said the administration had evacuated 49,218 people through Lakhanpur and brought back 7,264 persons by special trains at Jammu and Udhampur till May 15.

A clash broke out between locals and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama against the ban on Friday prayers during the lockdown.

Eyewitnesses said a group of youth clashed with the forces manning the streets in the Rohimoo area after an attempt to offer prayers at the mosque was foiled.

The locals, according to the eyewitnesses, were demanding that they be allowed to offer congregation prayers at mosques.

All mosques, including the popular Jamia Masjid and Hazratbal Shrine, remained closed in the Valley.