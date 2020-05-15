National

Coronavirus | 30 fresh cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

At home: Kashmiris, who were stranded in different parts of the country, arrive in Srinagar on Friday.

At home: Kashmiris, who were stranded in different parts of the country, arrive in Srinagar on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S. Irfan

Total number goes up to 1,013 with Srinagar topping the list

Thirty new COVID-19 cases, nine from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division, were reported on Friday. The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 1,013.

An official said Srinagar topped the list with 153 cases, followed by Anantnag with 145 cases. In the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar, only one case has been detected so far.

Of the 1,013 cases, 489 are active cases and 513 have recovered and 11 have died, officials said.

Clashes over prayers

Another official said the administration had evacuated 49,218 people through Lakhanpur and brought back 7,264 persons by special trains at Jammu and Udhampur till May 15.

A clash broke out between locals and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama against the ban on Friday prayers during the lockdown.

Eyewitnesses said a group of youth clashed with the forces manning the streets in the Rohimoo area after an attempt to offer prayers at the mosque was foiled.

The locals, according to the eyewitnesses, were demanding that they be allowed to offer congregation prayers at mosques.

All mosques, including the popular Jamia Masjid and Hazratbal Shrine, remained closed in the Valley.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:47:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-30-fresh-cases-reported-in-jammu-and-kashmir/article31596158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY