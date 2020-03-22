National

Coronavirus: 263 passengers evacuated from Italy

The evacuees were taken to a quarantine facility run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force at Chhawla, on the outskirts of Delhi

As many as 263 passengers were evacuated from Italy on Sunday. The evacuees were being taken to a quarantine facility run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) at Chhawla, on the outskirts of Delhi.

An ITBP spokesperson said the evacuees were being screened for any symptoms at the airport and then taken to the facility.

India arranged the return of the stranded passengers from Milan in Italy by sending an Air India flight on Saturday. Italy is one of the worst COVID-19 affected countries and has seen thousands of deaths.

“Air India flight from Rome, Italy, landed at IGI Airport, New Delhi at 9.15 a.m. All 263 evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, New Delhi. ITBP team receiving the evacuees after thermal screening and immigration,” the ITBP spokesperson said.

