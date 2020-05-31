National

Controlling the pandemic in the country was people driven: PM Modi on Mann ki baat

“Transportation has opened now; we need to be more careful and follow social distancing, wear face masks,” said the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Mann Ki Baat and said, “The last time we spoke public transport, planes, trains were not running, but now much of it has opened. In such a situation, we need to be more careful. Social distancing, wearing of masks, etc must be followed strictly.”

The entire movement of controlling the pandemic was people driven, the Prime Minister said, adding that it was a big achievement for the country despite its challenges like a huge population.

Mr. Modi lauded those involved in serving others. “They are positive, confident and vital,” he said about the power of the citizens of the country.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:31:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/controlling-the-pandemic-in-the-country-was-people-driven-pm-modi-on-mann-ki-baat/article31714420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY