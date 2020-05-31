Controlling the pandemic in the country was people driven: PM Modi on Mann ki baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Mann Ki Baat and said, “The last time we spoke public transport, planes, trains were not running, but now much of it has opened. In such a situation, we need to be more careful. Social distancing, wearing of masks, etc must be followed strictly.”
The entire movement of controlling the pandemic was people driven, the Prime Minister said, adding that it was a big achievement for the country despite its challenges like a huge population.
Mr. Modi lauded those involved in serving others. “They are positive, confident and vital,” he said about the power of the citizens of the country.
