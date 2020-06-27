National

Constitution is our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to St. Anthony's Church, in Colombo. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to St. Anthony's Church, in Colombo. File photo   | Photo Credit: ANI

The Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language, he asserts

Asserting that the government’s guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, he said, “We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground.”

“It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account,” he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language.

“We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India,” he told the gathering.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 12:53:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/constitution-is-our-guiding-light-says-pm-modi-at-mar-thoma-church-event/article31931568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY