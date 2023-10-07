HamberMenu
Congress workers protest against BJP’s depiction of Rahul Gandhi as Ravan

The BJP’s poster attack on Mr. Gandhi followed a Congress post on its official X handle in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was called “The Biggest Liar”

October 07, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers protesting against the BJP over the alleged controversial posts on party leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Oct. 6, 2023.

Congress workers protesting against the BJP over the alleged controversial posts on party leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Oct. 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress workers took out spontaneous protests against the BJP for depicting former party chief Rahul Gandhi as “new age Ravan”, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Friday.

In a post on X, Mr. Venugopal also shared photos of protests in State units such as West Bengal and Delhi, among others.

The Congress leader said the BJP had realised that Mr. Gandhi is their “revered leader and and loved by billions across the world”. “But they [the BJP] must know that there is a price to pay for their irresponsible and dangerous actions against him,” Mr. Venugopal said.

“In a spontaneous emotional outburst against yesterday’s post comparing Rahulji with Ravan, the entire INC cadre across the country was on the streets – without any official call – to reject the BJP’s hateful behaviour and in complete solidarity with Rahulji,” he added.

On Thursday, the Congress objected to the BJP’s official X handle sharing a graphic image of Mr. Gandhi in which he was shown as Ravan, and accused the BJP of trying to incite violence against Mr. Gandhi.

“Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him,” Mr. Venugopal had said in a post.

His colleague, Jairam Ramesh had said, “It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former president of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India”.

The BJP’s poster attack on Mr. Gandhi followed a Congress post on its official X handle in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was called “The Biggest Liar”. Another post called Mr. Modi a “Jumla Boy,” who was “going to hit the election rally soon”.

