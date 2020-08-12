Congress to protest in Haryana on August 13

State trying to shied those involved in scam, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government accusing it of attempting to shield real culprits involved in the alleged ‘liquor scam and registry scam’.

The Congress party also announced to hold State-wide protests against the State government on the issue of corruption and alleged scams on August 13.

“Scams have become a new normal in the BJP-JJP rule. The government is trying to put the blame of the entire liquor scam on the officials while we are demanding that all the big people, who perpetrated the scams, should be exposed. In such a situation, it is necessary that an inquiry committee should be constituted, either under a sitting judge of the High Court, the CBI or a House Committee, which includes the MLAs of all the parties,” said Mr. Hooda at a press conference through video.

“Irregularities and scams have been unearthed in liquor, registry of properties, procurement of mustard, rice and paddy, mining in Yamuna river and the Aravalis. The situation is such that after every fortnight one scam becomes old, and a new scam is exposed,” alleged Mr. Hooda.

Mr. Hooda said the government is pushing the State into bankruptcy. “The debt on the State is increasing. The government is shutting down many welfare schemes. Dearness Allowance of employees has been cut. They earlier got their salaries by first of every month, now they do not get till the 20th,” said Mr. Hooda.

The former Chief Minister said the government is taking anti-employee and anti-farmer decisions. “For this reason, permanent and temporary employees are agitating. Asha workers, anganwadi workers, mid-day meal workers and aganwadi supervisors are on the streets because the government is behaving like an employer who is not concerned about the welfare of the staff,” he said.

Speaking against Centre’s recently promulgated agriculture-related Ordinances, Mr. Hooda said that farmers across the country are opposing it because there is no mention of Minimum Support Price anywhere in it. “These ordinances would weaken government ‘mandis’ and government procurement mechanisms and directly benefit the capitalists at the cost of the farmer. If the government wants to take a decision in favour of the farmers, it should bring another ordinance which includes the promise of giving MSP to the farmers,” he said.

Haryana Congress general secretary Ajay Chaudhary in a statement said the party would hold protests across the State, which would be led by State president Kumari Selja, to expose alleged corruption and scams occurred in the ruling government.