HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress sends teams of observers for vote counting on Sunday

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announces teams of senior party leaders for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana

December 03, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Sunday’s counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced a team of observers for each State.

According to a press statement issued by party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) observers will coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party in each of these States.

For Rajasthan, the team of AICC observers includes former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik, and senior party leaders Madhusudan Mistry and Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been deployed for Telangana along with Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K. Muraleedharan, and K.J. George.

For Chhattisgarh, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been named as observers.

For Madhya Pradesh, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, along with senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been designated as observers.

The general secretaries and in-charges of the respective States will coordinate meetings along with the team of observers, the AICC statement said.

Related Topics

Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.