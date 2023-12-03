Congress sends teams of observers for vote counting on Sunday

December 03, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Ahead of Sunday’s counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced a team of observers for each State.

According to a press statement issued by party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) observers will coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party in each of these States.

For Rajasthan, the team of AICC observers includes former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik, and senior party leaders Madhusudan Mistry and Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been deployed for Telangana along with Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K. Muraleedharan, and K.J. George.

For Chhattisgarh, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been named as observers.

For Madhya Pradesh, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, along with senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been designated as observers.

The general secretaries and in-charges of the respective States will coordinate meetings along with the team of observers, the AICC statement said.