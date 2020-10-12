National

Congress removes Khushboo from panel of spokespersons, actor likely to join BJP today

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amid speculations that she is joining the BJP, the Congress on Monday removed actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar from the party's panel of spokespersons.

“Khushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect,” said a statement from AICC secretary in-charge of communications Pranav Jha.

The BJP is likely to welcome her at the party’s headquarters here on Monday.

Ms. Sundar, who has been denying the speculations that she is joining the BJP, said on Sunday that change was inevitable. “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable,” she said in a tweet.

She was active in TV discussions for the Congress till the other day. Ms. Sundar started her political career in the DMK in 2010 and later joined the Congress in 2014.

