Khushbu scotches rumours of joining BJP

Actor-politician and Congress party’s national spokesperson Khushbu rubbished speculation that she was joining the BJP and said she was not going away from the Congress. BJP circles were agog with speculation that Ms. Khushbu was likely to join the BJP.
She told The Hindu that she was not going to respond to baseless rumours.
“Every few months, rumours are spread that I am going to join one political party or the other. This rumour that I am joining the BJP has been doing the rounds on and off since 2014,” she said.
On Monday, Ms. Khushbu took part in a TNCC rally to condemn the gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh. “If I was planning to join the BJP, why would I go on a protest rally to condemn the BJP?” she asked.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath