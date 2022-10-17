Congress president polls live updates: Kharge vs Tharoor | Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to vote at AICC headquarters

For first time in 24 years, no member of the Gandhi family is a candidate for the party’s top post; voting to be held in all State units

KPCC members queue up to cast their vote for the Congress president Election at Indira Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Voting started for the Congress presidential elections across all State units headquarters, a polling booth has been set up at the party headquarters for Congress Working Committee members and special arrangements made for the delegates who are part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Voting will end by 4 p.m.

The Congress is all set to witness a contest between Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the party’s presidential polls on October 17, 2022.

For the first time in 24 years, no member of the Gandhi family is a candidate for the party's top post. The last contest that the party witnessed was in November 2000, when Sonia Gandhi had defeated her rival Jitendra Prasada by a huge margin.

Before that, in 1997, a triangular contest took place between Sitaram Kesri, Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in which Kesri won.

10.10 a.m.

75 delegates including Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to vote at AICC headquarters

A total of 75 delegates from the Congress party will cast their votes for electing the new party president in New Delhi, said sources.

With the party all set to elect its new president, the 75 delegates including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and senior leaders will cast their vote in the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.

Apart from these, 280 other delegates will also cast their vote in the Delhi Congress office, the sources added.

The delegates who obtained prior permission from the Central Election Authority to cast their vote will vote in Delhi instead of their own state today. -- ANI

9.59 a.m.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said that “Spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge this morning to wish him well and to reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Indian National Congress.”

9.55 a.m.

Electors asked to put tick mark against the name

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s team has taken up with the party’s central election authority chairman the issue of a directive asking PCC delegates to mark “1” against the name of their choice on the ballot paper that has Mallikarjun Kharge on serial number ‘1’ and Mr. Tharoor on ‘2‘, sources said on Sunday.

After Mr. Tharoor’s team flagged this issue, Mr. Mistry is said to have conveyed to them that now a tick would be accepted against the name of the preferred candidate instead of ‘1’, the sources said.

9.40 a.m.

Not possible to mobilise Congress without Gandhis: Mallikarjun Kharge

After a day of hectic campaigning across Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to The Hindu about the upcoming presidential elections.

9.35 a.m.

I will listen to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi: Kharge

Despite Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor repeatedly underlining that there is no “official candidate” [sponsored by the high-command] in the October 17 poll, the star-studded welcome accorded to his rival, veteran Karnataka Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of TNCC big-wigs at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, left no one in doubt over whom the high-command favoured.

He was received in the presence of TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, former presidents E.V.K.S. Elangovan and K.V. Thangkabalu, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, a host of TNCC general secretaries, Congress Legislative Party leader Selvaperunthagai, Tiruvallur MP K. Jayakumar, MLA Vijayadharini S., Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and many others.

9.30 a.m.

Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field: Shashi Tharoor

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday lamented that some leaders had openly come out in support of his poll opponent Mallikarjun Kharge and even summoned meetings in his favour, saying it disturbed the level-playing field.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said several PCC chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their respective states, but they warmed up to Kharge when he visited them for support.

Seeking votes from delegates at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office in New Delhi, Mr. Tharoor said he wanted to bring a “change” in the organisation.

9.25 a.m.

Congress to choose between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor

The Congress is all set to witness a contest between Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the party’s presidential polls on Monday.

For the first time in 24 years, no member of the Gandhi family is a candidate for the party’s top post. The last contest that the party witnessed was in November 2000, when Sonia Gandhi had defeated her rival Jitendra Prasada by a huge margin.

Before that, in 1997, a triangular contest took place between Sitaram Kesri, Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in which Kesri won.

While voting will be held at all State units headquarters, a polling booth has been set up at the party headquarters for Congress Working Committee members and special arrangements made for the delegates who are part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Voting will start from 10 a.m. and end by 4 p.m.

9.20 a.m.

Gloves off in Congress Kerala unit

The gloves appear to be off in the Congress presidential tie between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a flurry of media interactions during his two-day campaigning in Kerala, Mr. Tharoor hinted that he might move the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Madhusudhan Mistry against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office bearers who had openly pitched for his opponent Mallikarjun Kharge.