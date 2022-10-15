I will listen to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi: Kharge

Despite Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor repeatedly underlining that there is no “official candidate” [sponsored by the high-command] in the October 17 poll, the star-studded welcome accorded to his rival, veteran Karnataka Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of TNCC big-wigs at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, left no one in doubt over whom the high-command favoured.

He was received in the presence of TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, former presidents E.V.K.S. Elangovan and K.V. Thangkabalu, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, a host of TNCC general secretaries, Congress Legislative Party leader Selvaperunthagai, Tiruvallur MP K. Jayakumar, MLA Vijayadharini S., Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and many others.

The reception Mr. Kharge received stood in contrast to the one given to Mr. Tharoor earlier this month, when he was received by barely a handful of delegates, signalling the support Mr. Kharge has from delegates across the country.

Speaking at the campaign event, Mr. Kharge addressed many of the criticisms he has faced since he threw his hat in the ring – that he is going to be “remote-controlled by the Gandhis”; he is old; and he doesn’t bring fresh ideas that the Congress so desperately needs at the moment.

Mr. Kharge said he will be a president who listens to members of the Gandhi family. “I will implement the Udaipur declaration. It is only four months old. I will listen to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ji, and it is my duty to carry forward the good work they have done. These are the people who have given their lives to the party,” he said.

“I have come to seek your vote and strengthen the Congress and keep its ideology intact. I don’t have any manifesto like others. I only have the Congress manifesto,” he said, in a barb at Mr. Tharoor’s manifesto that was released on the day of his nomination.

Mr. Kharge said senior leaders in the party had deliberated and come up with a detailed manifesto. “The Udaipur declaration is already there. Four months ago, we all discussed and applied our minds. There were six committees – finance, political affairs, organisation committee, youth, social justice and empowerment, and agricultural committee. When all our leaders together have given a manifesto…a declaration…promises to the country, how can I forget it? If I get elected, I will go only with this mandate, not any other mandate,” he said.

Mr. Kharge suggested that there was no need for a separate agenda since the organisation committee exists, and read out seven points from the Udaipur declaration.

“All delegates and senior leaders asked me to contest [the poll]. So, I am contesting [it]. I never aspired to contest [it]. Therefore, I am your candidate,” he said.

He rejected the constant criticism and barbs aimed at the Gandhi family by other Opposition parties, from within the party, and in the media. “Don’t blame the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family has sacrificed everything. When they (party members critical of the Gandhi family) got favours…Rajya Sabha/Lok Sabha seats and Ministries when the Congress was in power for 10 years, they said the high-command was good, Sonia Gandhi was good, Rahul Gandhi was good. After losing two elections because of our own fault…we recommend the candidates,” he said.

“I have come from the grassroots. In 1969, I became block congress committee president. Then, I became DCC vice president, DCC president, PCC V-P and president. Then, I became Congress Working Committee member. I didn’t climb a ladder [to the top]; I got here step by step. It is because of hard work. From 1972 to 2019, I never lost a single election. I have fought 11 elections, including the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Referring to the criticism that he is perhaps too senior to be the president of the Congress party, Mr. Kharge said, “The army is strong. They will fight. I will give them whatever refreshments are required.”