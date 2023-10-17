HamberMenu
Always stood with citizens to protect their freedoms and choices: Congress on SC’s same sex marriage verdict

Congress is studying the different judgments of the five-judge bench, says Jairam Ramesh; adds that the Congress is a party of inclusion and firmly believes in non-discriminatory processes

October 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Media personnel seen standing outside the Supreme Court during the verdict over Same-Sex marriage, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Media personnel seen standing outside the Supreme Court during the verdict over Same-Sex marriage, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday said it was studying the different judgments of the Supreme Court on the same sex marriage case, but asserted that it has always stood for protecting a citizen’s “freedoms, choices and rights”.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages by a 3:2 majority. However, there were four different judgements by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S. Ravindra Bhat and P.S. Narasimha. Justice Hima Kohli, who was also a part of the bench, concurred with Justice Bhat’s judgement.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “On the same sex marriage and related issues we are studying the different and differing judgments delivered in the Supreme Court today and will have a detailed response subsequently.”

“Indian National Congress has always stood with all our citizens to protect their freedoms, choices, liberties and rights. We, as a party of inclusion, firmly believe in non discriminatory processes — judicial, social, and political,” he added.

