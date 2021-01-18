Congress MPs question reports on Chinese construction at Arunachal border

Congress members from Lok Sabha on Monday said reports about Chinese construction activity on the Arunachal Pradesh border were very serious and asked the government to spell out its response.
“This is very very serious. Not troops but a whole village ! For God sake. @PMOIndia or @rajnathsingh Ji must tell the nation as to whether this is true or false?” Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted and tagged a news report claiming to show satellite images of construction on the Arunachal Pradesh border.
His party and Lok Sabha colleague, Shashi Tharoor, on Twitter, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Reports say China has built a village on the border, in Arunachal (as it has in Bhutan): Would our PM be invited to do yet another Zoom inauguration for this new border infrastructure project?” Mr. Tharoor asked on Twitter.
Since June 2020, when Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a violent face-off after China had reportedly transgressed the Line of Actual Control, the Congress has been targeting the Narendra Modi government for not “acknowledging” the border incursions.
