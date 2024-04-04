GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP slams Congress on offensive comments against PM Modi, Hema Malini

Congress leaders Charan Das Mahant and Randeep Surjewala had made objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hema Malini

April 04, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. The party spokesperson accused the leaders of Congress ‘losing their mental balance‘ reacting to certain remarks made by them.

File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. The party spokesperson accused the leaders of Congress ‘losing their mental balance‘ reacting to certain remarks made by them. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The BJP on April 4, 2024, said Congress leaders had “lost their mental balance” after leaders of the latter party made offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party MP Hema Malini.

The BJP’s reaction came after senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, called for support for former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contesting from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat and said, “we want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi.”

The BJP IT department’s head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video, accusing Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making “vile, sexist” remarks against BJP MP and candidate from the Mathura seat Hema Malini. In the video posted by Mr Malviya on “X” (formerly Twitter), Mr Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.

“In Chhattisgarh, Charan Das Mahant has once again used the same cheap and objectionable words against Prime Minister Modi. He said that to take on Modi, such a person is needed who can break his head by hitting with a lathi,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

“With the elections coming closer, the Congress has lost its mental balance sensing people’s growing support in favour of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Mr. Trivedi also slammed Congress over Mr. Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, terming his comments “objectionable and indecent”.

“Hema Malini would be of Sonia Gandhi’s age. She is a self-made woman,” Mr Trivedi said and queried whether Mr Surjewala felt his remarks against Ms Malini were “appropriate.”

“The people of the country will give a reply to such insults in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

