Congress MLA Birajit Sinha writes to Tripura Assembly Speaker for security, alleging threat to life from mafia

Congress leader Birajit Sinha said, “I hope the competent authority will take proper steps for my safety.”

August 17, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Congress MLA Birajit Sinha. Photo: X/@BirajitSinhaINC

Alleging that there was a threat to his life, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha wrote to Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, demanding security.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr. Sinha said he received the threats because of his stand against ‘mafia raj’ in the Drinking Water and Sanitation (DW&S) Department in Kumarghat and Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

“They intend to attack and potentially kill me. Given the gravity of the threats and potential peril they entail, I am compelled to seek reassurance and support from the esteemed Tripura Legislative Assembly,” he wrote in the letter sent on August 16.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Recently, tenders were floated for 60-70 works under the DW&S department. Of that, seven projects were in my constituency Kailashahar. Since the Executive Engineer of DW&S was hesitant to give a green signal for initiating the works, I lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Manik Saha. By this time, the Executive Engineer of Kumarghat cancelled the works for these seven projects.”

Claiming that a mafia of the area was agitated after he lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, Mr. Sinha said he also wrote to the State Home Secretary and Director-General of Police for security.

Pointing to the attack on him at Tillabazar in Kailashahar during an election campaign in 2003 in which his personal security guard was killed, the Congress leader said, “I hope the competent authority will take proper steps for my safety.”

