Congress means loot, corruption and dynastic politics, claims Nadda

November 07, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - Jashpur (Chhattisgarh)

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of indulging in corruption, loot and dynastic politics.

Addressing a rally in Pathalgaon constituency of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, he claimed the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the State was a guarantee for "loot" and "deception".

Highlighting the achievements of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Nadda said the BJP stands for development and growth.

India will become the world's third largest economy by 2027-28, he opined.

“Congress party means loot, corruption, atrocity, deception, destructive policy, parivarvaad [family centric] and vanshvaad [dynastic]. It is their identity that wherever there is Congress, there will be corruption,” the BJP leader alleged.

“The BJP means development, growth, people's government, welfare of the people,” Mr. Nadda added.

“We care about you, but they care about corruption and loot... do you remember the submarine scam, helicopter scam, coal scam, Commonwealth scam, MNREGA scam?” he asked the gathering.

In the Bhupesh Baghel government, there is a guarantee of one thing, that is "corruption", Mr. Nadda claimed.

"The Baghel government was a guarantee for deception and corruption. Liquor scam, DMF scam, teachers transfer scam, rice scam, gaudhan scam and many more," he alleged.

The CM's officer on special duty has been in jail for the last one-and-a-half years, he added.

Delves into betting scam

"They did not even spare the name of Mahadev and committed a scam of ₹6,000 crore through the Mahadev betting app. Satta me aane ke liye satte ka ghotala [Carrying out a betting scam to secure power]," Mr. Nadda alleged.

"Asim Das (alleged agent) informed that he brought money from Dubai to give to Bhupesh Baghel for elections," he further claimed..

The country is marching ahead under the leadership of PM Modi. The country has become the world's fifth largest economy, he said.

"After you elect us [BJP] in 2024 [Lok Sabha election], the country will become the world's third largest economy by 2027-28," Mr. Nadda added.

The first phase of polling in 20 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on Tuesday. Pathalgaon is among the 70 Assembly segments that will go to the polls in the second phase on November 17.