Chhattisgarh Assembly polls Phase 1 LIVE updates | Voting to 20 seats to take place today

Twelve Assembly seats of Bastar division are among the 20 constituencies that will see voting in the first phase

November 07, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:27 am IST

Chhattisgarh will witness the first round of polling on November 7, to its 90-seat Assembly. As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 Assembly seats.

In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by over 40 lakh voters, who will be voting amidst tight security in Naxal-affected areas. To ensure a smooth polling process, Around 60,000 security personnel, 40,000 of them belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the State police, have been deployed in Bastar division. Members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos will also be a part of the security apparatus, the police said.

In the 2023 election, the ruling Congress’ manifesto has promised loan waivers for farmers; ₹3,200 per quintal for paddy; and subsidised cooking gas cylinders for women. While farm-loan waiver didn’t find a mention in BJP’s manifetso, the saffron party has included paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to poor families, besides financial assistance to married women and landless agricultural labourers. Both parties are also fervently courting Other Backward Class (OBC) voters, who comprise a significant portion of the population in Bastar division areas that will vote today.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase.

The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House. The second phase of polls to 70 seats will take place on November 17, while results will be counted on December 3.

Here are the live updates: