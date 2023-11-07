Chhattisgarh Assembly polls Phase 1 LIVE updates | Voting to 20 seats to take place today

The term “lynching”, the Hamas-Israel war, and a Mughal emperor have all become part of the political lexicon of election-bound Chhattisgarh. With past communal incidents influencing not just the tone and tenor of the BJP’s campaign but its selection of candidates as well, observers say that the State is witnessing the emergence of a Hindu-Muslim divide as a poll issue for the first time in its electoral history.
- November 07, 2023 06:27Communal cut and thrust roils Chhattisgarh poll blitz
- November 07, 2023 06:27Experts weigh in on Chhattisgarh Congress promise of free education in government institutions
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, the Congress is hoping that its promise of free education from kindergarten to post-graduation level at government institutions, turns out to be a game-changer. However, experts have advised going through the fine print of the promise, which the party calls “KG to PG”.
- November 07, 2023 06:27All you need to know about Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023
Chhattisgarh is a relatively new State, with only four Assembly elections under its belt. The first one was held in 2003. In all four elections, the fight was mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), with parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) bagging between one to three seats.
- November 07, 2023 06:27Congress trumps CM, the BJP’S lynchpin is the PM in Chhattisgarh
With Chhattisgarh ready to go to polls in two phases, the BJP’s functionaries have focused on a strong negative campaign against the ruling Congress. The latter seeks to rely on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s popularity
- November 07, 2023 06:26For Chhattisgarh BJP, the elephant in the room is demand for caste census
While the Congress is banking on the promise of a caste census, farm loan waivers, and community centres for each community, the BJP is principally relying on representation of OBCs in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, the number of OBC Chief Ministers from the party, and the fact that the PM also hails from the community.
- November 07, 2023 06:26223 candidates in fray in the first phase
As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 Assembly seats.
In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females and 69 third-gender persons.
- PTI
- November 07, 2023 06:26Special forces from adjoining States called up for tightened security
Special forces from adjoining States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will also handle the front along the interstate border, he said.
More than 600 polling stations will be in a three-layered security cordon in view of sensitivity (in Naxal-hit interior pockets). There will be security arrangements comprising central paramilitary forces and local police in other polling booths as per the criteria of the Election Commission, he said.
Polling personnel and EVMs for more than 156 polling stations in the interior areas are being shifted to their destinations by helicopters, it said.
Due to security reasons, a total of 149 polling stations in Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada and Konta assembly constituencies were shifted to the nearest police station and security camp.
- PTI
- November 07, 2023 06:2612 Assembly seats of Bastar division among the 20 constituencies going to vote today
Twelve Assembly seats of Bastar division are among the 20 constituencies that will see voting in the first phase.
Of the 12 seats, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 pm on Tuesday in Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta seats, while electors in the remaining three seats — Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot — will be able to cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- PTI
