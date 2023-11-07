HamberMenu
Live

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls Phase 1 LIVE updates | Voting to 20 seats to take place today

Twelve Assembly seats of Bastar division are among the 20 constituencies that will see voting in the first phase

November 07, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials leave for polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election materials from a distribution centre ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, in Kanker on November 6, 2023

Polling officials leave for polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election materials from a distribution centre ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, in Kanker on November 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh will witness the first round of polling on November 7, to its 90-seat Assembly. As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 Assembly seats.

In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by over 40 lakh voters, who will be voting amidst tight security in Naxal-affected areas. To ensure a smooth polling process, Around 60,000 security personnel, 40,000 of them belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the State police, have been deployed in Bastar division. Members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos will also be a part of the security apparatus, the police said.

Also read | Congress trumps CM, the BJP’S lynchpin is the PM in Chhattisgarh

In the 2023 election, the ruling Congress’ manifesto has promised loan waivers for farmers; ₹3,200 per quintal for paddy; and subsidised cooking gas cylinders for women. While farm-loan waiver didn’t find a mention in BJP’s manifetso, the saffron party has included paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to poor families, besides financial assistance to married women and landless agricultural labourers. Both parties are also fervently courting Other Backward Class (OBC) voters, who comprise a significant portion of the population in Bastar division areas that will vote today.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase.

The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House. The second phase of polls to 70 seats will take place on November 17, while results will be counted on December 3.

Here are the live updates:

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    Communal cut and thrust roils Chhattisgarh poll blitz

    The term “lynching”, the Hamas-Israel war, and a Mughal emperor have all become part of the political lexicon of election-bound Chhattisgarh. With past communal incidents influencing not just the tone and tenor of the BJP’s campaign but its selection of candidates as well, observers say that the State is witnessing the emergence of a Hindu-Muslim divide as a poll issue for the first time in its electoral history.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    Experts weigh in on Chhattisgarh Congress promise of free education in government institutions

    Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, the Congress is hoping that its promise of free education from kindergarten to post-graduation level at government institutions, turns out to be a game-changer. However, experts have advised going through the fine print of the promise, which the party calls “KG to PG”.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    All you need to know about Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023

    Chhattisgarh is a relatively new State, with only four Assembly elections under its belt. The first one was held in 2003. In all four elections, the fight was mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), with parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) bagging between one to three seats.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    Congress trumps CM, the BJP’S lynchpin is the PM in Chhattisgarh

    With Chhattisgarh ready to go to polls in two phases, the BJP’s functionaries have focused on a strong negative campaign against the ruling Congress. The latter seeks to rely on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s popularity

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:26
    For Chhattisgarh BJP, the elephant in the room is demand for caste census

    While the Congress is banking on the promise of a caste census, farm loan waivers, and community centres for each community, the BJP is principally relying on representation of OBCs in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, the number of OBC Chief Ministers from the party, and the fact that the PM also hails from the community.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:26
    223 candidates in fray in the first phase

    As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 Assembly seats.

    In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females and 69 third-gender persons.

    - PTI

  • November 07, 2023 06:26
    Special forces from adjoining States called up for tightened security

    Special forces from adjoining States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will also handle the front along the interstate border, he said.

    More than 600 polling stations will be in a three-layered security cordon in view of sensitivity (in Naxal-hit interior pockets). There will be security arrangements comprising central paramilitary forces and local police in other polling booths as per the criteria of the Election Commission, he said.

    Polling personnel and EVMs for more than 156 polling stations in the interior areas are being shifted to their destinations by helicopters, it said.

    Due to security reasons, a total of 149 polling stations in Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada and Konta assembly constituencies were shifted to the nearest police station and security camp.

    - PTI

  • November 07, 2023 06:26
    12 Assembly seats of Bastar division among the 20 constituencies going to vote today

    Twelve Assembly seats of Bastar division are among the 20 constituencies that will see voting in the first phase.

    Of the 12 seats, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 pm on Tuesday in Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta seats, while electors in the remaining three seats — Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot — will be able to cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    - PTI

