GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress may offer merchandise signed by Rahul Gandhi as part of its crowdfunding drive

To commemorate 138 years of the party, it is collecting amounts starting from ₹138 and its multiples such as ₹13,800, ₹1,38,000, and so on

December 21, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - New Delhi

Sandeep Phukan
Sandeep Phukan
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress party may offer merchandise items such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, and caps signed by Rahul Gandhi as part of its on-going crowdfunding drive.

These signed items will be given to donors who donate certain specific amounts as part of its crowdfunding initiative. Informed sources said that the party had collected over ₹2.81 crore since the crowdfunding campaign was launched on December 18.

To commemorate 138 years of the party, it is collecting amounts starting from ₹138 and its multiples such as ₹13,800, ₹1,38,000, and so on.

In just two days of the launch of the campaign, close to 14,000 people have donated to the party. The dedicated site, www.donateinc.in have registered more than 11 million hits, the sources said.

There have been attempts to steal data too, claimed the source.

So far, 626 persons have donated the sum of ₹13,800 and 32 persons, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have donated an amount ₹1,38,000 each.

While Maharashtra tops in donations, Rajasthan and Delhi are among the other top States where people have contributed generously.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.