Congress may offer merchandise signed by Rahul Gandhi as part of its crowdfunding drive

December 21, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress party may offer merchandise items such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, and caps signed by Rahul Gandhi as part of its on-going crowdfunding drive.

These signed items will be given to donors who donate certain specific amounts as part of its crowdfunding initiative. Informed sources said that the party had collected over ₹2.81 crore since the crowdfunding campaign was launched on December 18.

To commemorate 138 years of the party, it is collecting amounts starting from ₹138 and its multiples such as ₹13,800, ₹1,38,000, and so on.

In just two days of the launch of the campaign, close to 14,000 people have donated to the party. The dedicated site, www.donateinc.in have registered more than 11 million hits, the sources said.

There have been attempts to steal data too, claimed the source.

So far, 626 persons have donated the sum of ₹13,800 and 32 persons, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have donated an amount ₹1,38,000 each.

While Maharashtra tops in donations, Rajasthan and Delhi are among the other top States where people have contributed generously.