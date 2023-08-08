HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leaders meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over Nishikant Dubey's remarks against party

Sources said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the Speaker along with Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore and K. Suresh.

August 08, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. File

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on August 8 met Speaker Om Birla on the issue of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks not being expunged from the records.

Sources said Mr. Chowdhury met the Speaker along with Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore and K. Suresh. The matter was also discussed by leaders of I.N.D.I.A. Opposition bloc.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned over the issue in the morning after the Opposition members strongly protested against an expunged portion of Monday's debate being re-recorded.

When the House met, Mr. Chowdhury raised the issue of the expunged portion of the comments made by Mr. Dubey being re-recorded.

On Monday, Mr. Dubey had raised in Lok Sabha the issue of a news report in the New York Times which claimed that web portal NewsClick has received ₹38 crore funding and the money has been used to create an anti-India environment.

Mr. Dubey alleged that NewsClick is a member of anti-India 'Tukde Tukde' gang, and demanded that the government investigate the beneficiaries of the fundings.

"... Between 2005 and 2014, Chinese government has paid money to Congress .... Congress wants to divide India ...," Mr. Dubey alleged, amid Opposition uproar.

Later, a mail issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that some portions of Mr. Dubey's speech was expunged from the records. However, late in the evening some parts of these expunged portions were uploaded on Lok Sabha website. Officials told journalists that whatever was uploaded in the website was final.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged that China, NewsClick website and the Congress are linked to an "anti-India umbilical cord", as the BJP leader cited The New York Times report on the funding of the news portal.

Related Topics

politics / national politics / politics (general) / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.