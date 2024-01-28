GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress launches crowdfunding campaign for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

People will get a Rahul Gandhi-signed letter or merchandise in return for their donation

January 28, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress launched a crowdfunding campaign, Donate for Nyay, for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, under which people will get a Rahul Gandhi-signed letter or merchandise in return for their donation.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, along with general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, launched the campaign at the All India Congress Committee headquarters. To mark the 6,713 km-long yatra, the party will receive donations in multiples of 67. Any person who donates ₹670 or more will get a T-shirt signed by Rahul Gandhi as a gift.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume on Jan 28 from Jalpaiguri

“Those who donate ₹67,000 or more will get a ‘Nyay Kit’ which will contain a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker,” Mr. Maken said.

“For anything that one donates, he or she will get a letter signed by Rahul ji and a certificate of donation,” he added.

The Congress treasurer also said that under the party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign launched on December 18 last year, ₹20 crore had been collected.

Within two hours of launching the ‘Donate for Nyay’ campaign, ₹2 crore had been collected, the Congress treasurer said.

