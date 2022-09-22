Congress issues notification for AICC president polls

The process of filing the nomination will take place from September 24 to September 30 and the results will be declared on October 19

The Congress central election authority issued a notification for the AICC president polls on Thursday in order to elect the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi.

As per the notification which has been issued, Madhusudan Mistry, the Chairman of the Central Election Authority, under the power vested in him by the provision of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, announced that election for the post of the party president wil take place as per the given schedule.

The process of filing the nomination will take place from September 24 to September 30.

The scrutiny of the nomination paer would be done on October 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

Furthermore, if there is more than one candidate, the election is slated to take place as per the scheduled date- October 17 followed by the counting of votes as well as the declaration of results which wil be done on October 19.

Mr. Mistry further said, "Now, therefore, I hereby call upon the delegates of the Congress Party to elect the President of Indian National Congress in accordance with the provision made under Article XVIII," as per the notification issued.

The notification further read that the nomination form will be available at the AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi.

Amid growing buzz about the race for the Congress president's post, around a dozen Pradesh Congress Committees have so far come out in support of Rahul Gandhi by backing him for the post of the party president.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave a clear indication that he could contest the elections. It is evident that Mr. Gehlot could throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party's reins. Meanwhile, in order to enquire about the nomination formalities, former Union minister and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor is looking set to enter the fray and met party's poll panel chief.

It must be noted that the grand old party is set to see a contest for the position of party chief after over two decades.

The upcoming presidential polls would be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, who has been at the helm since 1998, barring 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi tok over the post.