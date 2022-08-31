The challenges of the Congress party presidential elections | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah August 31, 2022 14:58 IST

Sandeep Phukan speaks to us on the Congress Party’s presidential election, and what the future holds for the party in the next elections.

The words Congress and crisis go together. Since losing power in 2014, the party has lurched from one crisis to the other, sending warning signals of its imminent demise. Yet, it remains in power in a few states and, perhaps, the only non-BJP party with a national footprint. In the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, the party has stuck to its non-player status. The Congress has remained without a president after Rahul Gandhi quit the top post. After a long delay, the party has announced that it will elect a president on October 17, but Mr. Gandhi has so far said he will not run again. The Gandhi family is said to favour Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. There are reports that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor may also contest. To discuss all these issues, we are joined by Sandeep Phukan, who covers the Congress party for The Hindu. Guest: Sandeep Phukan reports on the Congress party for The Hindu and is a Deputy Editor with the newspaper. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



