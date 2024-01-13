Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likely to be chairperson of INDIA bloc

January 13, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on January 13, emerged as consensus to be the chairperson of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Opposition sources said “Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s name was discussed as the convener of the group. There was unanimity on his name as well. However, it was suggested that since Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav were not present, they would also be informed and consulted.”

While Mr. Kumar was silent, his party colleague Rajeev Ranjan Singh Lalan said that the Bihar Chief Minister had never asked anything for himself. Contrary to some reports, he didn’t decline it.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. However, sources said leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders suggested that if the chairperson is from their party, the convener should be from a non-Congress party.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had suggested even Rahul Gandhi’s name but, Mr. Gandhi declined by citing his Yatra and said that Mr. Kharge was the party president and more experienced leader.

The issue of chairperson and convener was first broached by CPI(M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said “Leaders of INDIA Coordination Commitee today met online and had a fruitful discussion on the alliance.

“Everyone is happy that the seat sharing talks are progressing in a positive way.

“We also discussed about joint programs in the coming days by INDIA Parties.

“I, along with @RahulGandhi ji invited all INDIA Parties to join ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ at their convenience and use the opportunity to raise the social, political and economic issues plaguing common people of this country.”