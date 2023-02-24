HamberMenu
Congress chief Kharge authorised to nominate all CWC members

The Congress plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution

February 24, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Nava Raipur

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will nominate all members of the party’s working committee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will nominate all members of the party’s working committee | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision making body.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.

Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he told reporters.

"We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," he said.

Mr. Ramesh also said that the plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution.

"All former Prime Ministers of the Congress party and former Presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.

