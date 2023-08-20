Congress announces reconstituted Working Committee; Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot new additions

August 20, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot are part of a revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC) that party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on August 20, coinciding with the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi as well Rahul Gandhi are CWC members by virtue of being past Congress presidents. Dr Manmohan Singh too is a members of the core CWC as a former Prime Minister. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also part of the core CWC.

The new CWC has been announced nearly six months after Mr Kharge was authorised to nominate members to the CWC at the Raipur plenary session on February 24.

I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee. As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2023

While the main CWC has been expanded to 39 from earlier 24, there are 18 permanent, 14 in-charges, nine special invitees and heads of frontal organisations.

Other notable inclusions in the core CWC include former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, former Madhya Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former Speaker Meira Kumar, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Lok Sabha member Deepa Dasmunshi, Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain.

Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari and senior leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala, bureaucrat-turned-politician and close aide of Mr Gandhi, K Raju, have been made permanent invitees, along with Kodikunil Suresh and Priniti Shinde.

Younger leaders Alka Lamba, Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera have been been made special invitees while Kanhaiya Kumar is in the CWC as the in-charge of students’ wing.