August 20, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary.

On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2023

India's youngest Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

"On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.