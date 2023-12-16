GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress announces crowdfunding campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Donate for Desh is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Tilak Swaraj Fund, Congress leaders said; as the party celebrates its 138th foundation day, it is welcomeing donations in multiples of ₹138

December 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress has announced a nationwide crowd funding campaign, ‘Donate for Desh’, to generate resources for the party. It claimed that the initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’, which was launched over a hundred years ago in 1920-21. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will formally launch the digital mode of the campaign on December 18, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and the party treasurer Ajay Maken said in a press conference at party headquarters on Saturday. The physical mode of the campaign, including a door-to-door collection drive, will start on December 28, the party’s 138th foundation day. 

Sending a political signal ahead of next year’s general election, the Congress also announced a mega public rally to be held on its foundation day at Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is headquartered. “All the senior leaders will be there. We expect about 10 lakh people at the rally,” Mr. Venugopal said. 

Multiples of ₹138

The Congress treasurer said that any Indian citizen above the age of 18 could donate a minimum of ₹138, or its multiples, to the party. “Once someone makes a payment, they will get a certificate signed by the Congress president,” Mr. Maken said.

“Our inaugural campaign, ‘Donate for Behtar Bharat’, commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of ₹138 (e.g., ₹138, ₹1,380, ₹13,800, or more), symbolising the party’s enduring commitment to a better India,” Mr. Venugopal added.

The party has created two channels for this online crowdfunding. While one is a dedicated website (donateinc.in), the party’s own official website will also allow a person to make a donation.

All State units have been asked to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. Party workers and volunteers will be given a target to reach at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of ₹138 and above. 

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.