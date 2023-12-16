Congress announces crowdfunding campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

December 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress has announced a nationwide crowd funding campaign, ‘Donate for Desh’, to generate resources for the party. It claimed that the initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’, which was launched over a hundred years ago in 1920-21.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will formally launch the digital mode of the campaign on December 18, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and the party treasurer Ajay Maken said in a press conference at party headquarters on Saturday. The physical mode of the campaign, including a door-to-door collection drive, will start on December 28, the party’s 138th foundation day.

Sending a political signal ahead of next year’s general election, the Congress also announced a mega public rally to be held on its foundation day at Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is headquartered. “All the senior leaders will be there. We expect about 10 lakh people at the rally,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Multiples of ₹138

The Congress treasurer said that any Indian citizen above the age of 18 could donate a minimum of ₹138, or its multiples, to the party. “Once someone makes a payment, they will get a certificate signed by the Congress president,” Mr. Maken said.

“Our inaugural campaign, ‘Donate for Behtar Bharat’, commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of ₹138 (e.g., ₹138, ₹1,380, ₹13,800, or more), symbolising the party’s enduring commitment to a better India,” Mr. Venugopal added.

The party has created two channels for this online crowdfunding. While one is a dedicated website ( donateinc.in ), the party’s own official website will also allow a person to make a donation.

All State units have been asked to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. Party workers and volunteers will be given a target to reach at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of ₹138 and above.