Congress in ‘striking distance’ of BJP in terms of vote share: Jairam Ramesh

While the performance of INC in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was disappointing, the close vote shares compared to the BJP was a reason for hope and revival, he said

December 04, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AICC General Secretay and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh

AICC General Secretay and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Congress on Monday, December 4, said its performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was disappointing but it was within "striking distance" of the BJP going by the vote share.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the good vote share of the party in these states is a reason for hope and revival.

ALSO READ
Nationally dominant, with a strategy that clicks

"It is true that the performance of the Indian National Congress in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was disappointing and far below our own expectations. "But the vote shares tell a story of a Congress that is not very behind the BJP — in fact, it is within striking distance. This is the reason for hope and revival," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Giving details, he said in Chhattisgarh while the BJP's vote share was 46.3%, that of the Congress was 42.2%. In Madhya Pradesh, he said the BJP had a vote share of 48.6% while the Congress had 40.4%. In Rajasthan, Mr. Ramesh said while the BJP had 41.7% vote share, the Congress had 39.5%.

He also posted on X, the tagline of opposition bloc INDIA, which plans to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — "Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA".

ALSO READ
BJP sweeps Hindi heartland, Congress surges in Telangana

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on December 3, inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, to make it 3-1 for the BJP in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

