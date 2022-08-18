Congress accuses BJP of ‘delaying’ Naga peace agreement over election plans 

There has been no solution in the past seven years, despite Modi’s claim otherwise, says Ajoy Kumar

"On 3rd of August, 2015, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] announced to this country that they have found the solution to the Naga problem. The Prime Minister has lied to the country, because there is no solution for the past seven years," Nagaland AICC in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.

The 2015 Naga Peace Framework announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “farce” and the BJP is delaying a solution to the Naga issue because the party takes help of militant groups to win elections, the Congress alleged on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters convened by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Ajoy Kumar and Nagaland Congress chief K. Therie, Mr. Kumar said the BJP only wants to win elections and is not interested in resolving the long-pending issue of peace in Nagaland.

“The solution is being delayed because the Modi government is seeking the support of armed groups of NSCN [National Socialist Council of Nagaland] to win Assembly elections in the State. Is there anything more anti-national than this?” asked Mr. Kumar.

“On 3rd of August, 2015, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] announced to this country that they have found the solution to the Naga problem. The Prime Minister has lied to the country, because there is no solution for the past seven years,” he added.

Mr. Kumar also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has reduced itself to being the “election department of BJP” as it has stopped probing into the huge assets of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, since Mr. Rio’s party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), contested elections as the BJP’s ally.

Mr. Therie said that the Naga people had a chance to choose between communist China and a secular India 75 years ago and they chose India. “Today the choice for people of Nagaland is should we opt for communalism or should we go with communists. Because secularism is failing,” he said.

“We deserve an honest Prime Minister? Why does the Prime Minister continue to lie and betray the aspirations of the people who want peace and settlement,” he said, adding that expectations of a major announcement on August 15 were belied.