NSCN-IM behind 44% insurgency related incidents in Nagaland in 2020, says MHA report

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) was involved in 44% of insurgency related incidents in Nagaland in 2020, the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said.

In 2015, the Union government signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM, one of the largest Naga groups, to find a solution to the Naga political issue. The negotiation is yet to be concluded.

Before this, the Government of India signed a formal ceasefire agreement with the NSCN-IM in 1997 and it was extended indefinitely since 2007.

Split into many groups

The umbrella NSCN group that came into being in 1980 following the failure of the 1975 Shillong Accord has further split into many groups. According to the 2019-20 annual report of the MHA, these insurgent groups are the NSCN (IM) led by Thuingaleng Muivah, the NSCN (K), NSCN/NK led by Neopao Konyak-Kitovi and the NSCN/R led by Y. Wangtin Konyak. “Though steps have been taken by the government from time to time to control insurgency, the NSCN factions continue to indulge in factional violence and other violent/illegal activities affecting normal life in the State,” the 2019-20 report said.

The 2020-21 annual report said that, “Presently, various factions of the NSCN viz. NSCN(NK), NSCN(R) and NSCN(K-Khango) are under ceasefire with the Government of India. Currently, only one faction of the NSCN/K–Yung Aung faction, largely based in Myanmar, remains active,” it said.

The report added that in 2020, Nagaland witnessed a 45% decline in the number of violent incidents compared to 2019 (2019 - 42, 2020 – 23) and the State witnessed no civilian and security forces’ deaths in the year.

Counter-insurgency operations

“Counter-insurgency operations led to neutralisation of two insurgents, arrest of 222 insurgents and recovery of 84 weapons in the State in 2020. The NSCN/IM accounted for about 44% of the insurgency incidents in the State during 2020. In 2020, the number of kidnapping/abduction cases declined by 33% compared to 2019 (2019 - 49, 2020 – 33),” the report said.

It added that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Naga insurgent groups were involved in perpetrating violent incidents. It said the NSCN-IM was involved in 11 incidents, the NSCN/K-YK in five incidents and the NSCN/U and ENNG in two and one incidents respectively. As many as 21 cases of kidnapping were reported in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.

“While Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura remained by and large peaceful, there is a marked improvement in the security situation in other States of the region. In 2020, insurgency related violence declined by 42% in Arunachal Pradesh, 12% in Assam, 23% in Manipur and 45% in Nagaland compared to 2019,” the MHA report said.