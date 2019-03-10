Time for change, says Congress

Moments after the Election Commission announced the election schedule, the Congress on Sunday said the party, along with a united Opposition, would be able defeat the “anti-democratic dictatorial Modi regime”.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the election would “herald a new era and put an end to a despotic dispensation”.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that though the government would try to use “emotive issues” to cover its failures, voters had now seen though such tactics.

“Time for change is here. On 23rd May 2019, people of the country will chose a new government,” Mr. Venugopal said. “This is a government of a Prime Minister who does not like accountability and refuse to take questions. Where are the promises? Where are the Acche Din promised by the BJP and Shri Narendra Modi?”

The Congress said the Modi government failed in all its promises such as creating two crore jobs annually, depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account, women’s security, bringing back an estimated ₹80 lakh crore of black money, combating corruption or strengthening national security.

“If we just play out the speeches of Modiji of what he promised, Congress doesn’t even have to campaign,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that to cover up its failures of the past five years, the Prime Minister was trying to divert the attention of the voters by alleging that the Opposition’s stance on the Balakot air strikes had lowered the morale of the troops.

“When have we questioned the valour of our forces,” Mr. Gehlot asked. “Modiji would have been a great actor.”

“2019 elections will herald a new era; 5 years of chaotic, despotic & destructive dispensation will finally conclude. India can once again return to a path of sobriety, integrity & inclusivity. Economic growth & social justice shall jointly occupy the centre stage of governance,” senior leader Ahmed Patel tweeted.

“NDA 2 will be best remembered for wasting its historic mandate in the pursuit of petty benefits for a handful of individuals, by imposing a heavy cost on the entire nation. For five years, India waited, but Acche Din never came.”

Mr. Patel, who accused the BJP of walking a “dangerous path” by dragging the armed forces into politics, said, “Strict adherence to the Code of Conduct is non-negotiable. The desperation of some should not be allowed to undermine this historic exercise.”