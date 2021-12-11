National

Condition of Grp. Capt. Varun Singh critical but stable: Officials

Media outside Command Hospital ahead of the arrival of lone crash survivor of a chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh for treatment, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash, is critical but stable, officials said on December 10.

He is undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Group Captain Singh's condition is critical but stable, the officials said.

On December 9, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries following the December 8 crash.

He was initially moved to Sulur in an ambulance by road and then was flown to Bengaluru for better treatment.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor on December 9.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen. Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

He was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical last year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 9:21:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/condition-of-grp-capt-varun-singh-critical-but-stable-officials/article37930433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY