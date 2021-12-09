National

Lone survivor airlifted to Bengaluru hospital

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, was airlifted to Bengaluru on Thursday for intensive treatment.

Mr. Singh, who suffered burn injuries, had been admitted to the Military Hospital, Wellington on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was taken in an ambulance from Coonoor to the Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore, from where he was airlifted to Bengaluru.

Group Captain Varun Singh, Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, had on Wednesday visited Sulur to receive General Rawat, who was to address the college staff.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 10:13:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lone-survivor-airlifted-to-bengaluru-hospital/article37917550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY