Comments on draft rules on employee’s compensation sought

They would be accepted for 45 days from date of notification, says Ministry

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry on Tuesday said it had notified the draft rules relating to employee’s compensation under the Code on Social Security, 2020 and invited objections and suggestions.

It said the draft rules were notified on June 3 and comments would be accepted for 45 days from the date of notification.

“The Code on Social Security, 2020 amends and consolidates the laws relating to social security to extend social security to employees and workers in the organised and the unorganised sectors.

“Chapter VII (Employee’s Compensation) of the Social Security Code, 2020 envisages, inter alia, provisions relating to employer’s liability for compensation in case of fatal accidents, serious bodily injuries or occupational diseases.”

The draft rules include provisions for application for claim or settlement, rate of interest for delayed payment of compensation and other related matters.