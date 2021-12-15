Nadda leads CMs of BJP-ruled States to Ayodhya

Temple a symbol of reconstruction of the country, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A day after Prime Minister Narenda Modi concluded a two-day tour of Varanasi rich with Hindu symbolism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday led an entourage of a dozen Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States to another significant town in Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, where they visited the site where the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple is being constructed. They also offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple.

The BJP leaders offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and offered puja on the banks of the Sarayu river.

Mr. Nadda along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple. Mr. Nadda tweeted: “Through the attempts of honourable Narendra Modi ji, a grand temple for Shri Ram Lalla is being constructed.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his heart was filled with joy upon witnessing the construction work of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple, describing it as a “symbol of the reconstruction of the country” and “restoration of the glorious history of Sanatan Dharma”.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “Along with Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states, visited the place where a grand Ram Temple will be built soon. I consider myself to be fortunate to have had the chance to visit this sacred place.”