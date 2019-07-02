Classical status for Marathi under consideration

A proposal for granting Marathi the status of a classical language was under “active consideration,” Union Minister of State (independent charge) Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

BJP MP from Maharashtra Narayan Rane had asked a question about the status of the Maharashtra government’s proposal and why it had been pending with the Centre.

The Minister said a proposal had been received and placed before a committee of linguistic experts for consideration.

“However, in the light of several writ petitions filed by Shri R. Gandhi in the High Court of Judicature at Madras on the subject, it was decided to wait for the outcome of the said writ petitions. The High Court has disposed off the writ petitions vide common order dated August 8, 2016 declining to interfere in the matter,” the reply said.

The Minister said: “The proposal is again under active consideration in consultation with other Ministries and the committee of linguistic experts through Sahitya Akademi.”